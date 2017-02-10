A Mormon temple on Mercedes-Benz Drive? Church seeks to stall such a possibility
The luxury automaker wants to rename a Sandy Springs, Ga., street for itself - which could force a new address on its neighbor, the LDS Church's Atlanta Temple.
