45 novels announced as Whitney Award finalists
From Stephenie Meyer's "The Chemist," three books each by Dan Wells and H.B. Moore to a pair of books from Brandon Sanderson and Julie Berry's "The Passion of Dolssa," which is a Printz Honor Book, 45 books by 36 authors have been named as finalists across nine categories for the 2016 Whitney Awards . The awards are for novels written by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during 2016.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|432
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
