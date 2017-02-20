45 novels announced as Whitney Award ...

45 novels announced as Whitney Award finalists

From Stephenie Meyer's "The Chemist," three books each by Dan Wells and H.B. Moore to a pair of books from Brandon Sanderson and Julie Berry's "The Passion of Dolssa," which is a Printz Honor Book, 45 books by 36 authors have been named as finalists across nine categories for the 2016 Whitney Awards . The awards are for novels written by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during 2016.

