2 conferences in Utah County examine Book of Mormon
The 14th annual Book of Mormon Conference will be March 18, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo. The event is sponsored by the Book of Mormon A rchaeological Forum and Book of Mormon Central , which seeks to build faith in Christ and "answer hard questions about the Book of Mormon, including its origins," according to information from Book of Mormon Central .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|437
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|22 hr
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC