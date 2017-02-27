2 conferences in Utah County examine ...

2 conferences in Utah County examine Book of Mormon

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The 14th annual Book of Mormon Conference will be March 18, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo. The event is sponsored by the Book of Mormon A rchaeological Forum and Book of Mormon Central , which seeks to build faith in Christ and "answer hard questions about the Book of Mormon, including its origins," according to information from Book of Mormon Central .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 10 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 437
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 22 hr Christian Fumblem... 18
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb 13 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,099
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC