10 comforting queer flicks to soothe ...

10 comforting queer flicks to soothe the soul in a discomforting time

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Queerty

As the dog days of winter drag on, the odds of ending up sick in bed rise. Then again, with Donald Trump daily F-bombs, it's a wonder every sane person in America hasn't come down with a nasty case of nausea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Queerty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 6 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 436
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 14 hr Lynette 17
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb 13 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,099
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC