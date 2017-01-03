With Amber Riley Out Sick, Casey Nich...

With Amber Riley Out Sick, Casey Nicholaw Favorite Marisha Wallace...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Broadway

Amber Riley has taken a temporary leave of absence from the West End revival of Dreamgirls following a pneumonia diagnosis. Marisha Wallace, who has appeared in a number of Casey Nicholaw-helmed productions in the United States, has recently joined the company to share the role of Effie White with alternate Karen Mav.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 14 hr Pope Closet Emeritus 156
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 17 hr Propagandist 34
News The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer... Dec 31 o see the light 7
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec 31 polymanforyou 2
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 8
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 28 Sally 32,093
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Dec 27 Rabbeen Al Jihad 453
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC