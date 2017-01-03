Why choir member quitting due to Trump is following Mormon tradition
Donald Trump Why choir member quitting due to Trump is following Mormon tradition It's time to close the books on 'Putingate' Kerry: 'Very dangerous' for Trump to reverse sanctions on Russia MORE 's presidential inauguration. Joining the ranks of entertainers like Elton John, Andrea Bocelli and several Radio City Rockettes, Mormon Tabernacle Choir member Jan Chamberlain publicly announced that she would not take part in Trump's ascension to the most powerful office in the land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|13 hr
|Flipa
|34
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|22 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Thu
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC