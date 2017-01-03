What's new: 'Wagons West: Brigham Young and the First...

" WAGONS WEST: Brigham Young and the First Pioneers," by Richard E. Turley Jr. and Lael Littke, Deseret Book, $18.99, 152 pages " Wagons West: Brigham Young and the First Pioneers ," co-authored by Richard E. Turley Jr. and Lael Littke, was written and designed for young readers and others who would appreciate a simple narrative that closely follows historic facts. "We hope readers of this book might later become interested in more serious history works that deal in greater detail with matters too complicated for this volume," the co-authors wrote in the book's preface.

