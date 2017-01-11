What's new: 'Our Family Council Journal' tool is based on Elder Ballard's counsel
At the April 2016 general conference, Elder M. Russell Ballard, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivered a talk about the need for families to hold regular councils . With Elder Ballard's message in mind, Deseret Book created " Our Family Council Journal ," a tool for families to keep records of their meetings.
