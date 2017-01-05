Venezuelan Migrant Crisis Hits the Gl...

Venezuelan Migrant Crisis Hits the Globe from Brazil to Israel

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

Starved Venezuelans looking for an escape from the socialist tyranny controlling the government of their homeland have begun to flee in droves, challenging the immigration agencies of nations around the world. The Venezuelan government does not release figures showing how many nationals flee the nation every year, though even these would be little trustworthy given how many have reportedly fled illegally to a variety of Latin American destinations and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 3 hr Flipa 34
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 12 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 452
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Thu Abigail 157
News The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer... Dec 31 o see the light 7
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec 31 polymanforyou 2
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 28 Sally 32,093
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC