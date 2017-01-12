Utah vet who survived Pearl Harbor dies at age 98
Maxwell Burggraaf, one of Utah's remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, died in South Jordan on January 12 at the age of 98. Burggraaf had been on leave the day the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, says his son, and had gone with a few other sailors to a Honolulu branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
