Twila Van Leer: Friends need a place in your history
The problem with writing a personal history is that once started, it's easy to keep thinking of more things that need to be included. Having just mentally added a new category that I will title "Friends," I am becoming convinced that my history may be the longest in the history of histories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Kisser5101
|32,101
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|16 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|A Time for Prophecy
|Mon
|Christian
|2
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 28
|Ramon
|28,900
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|13
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC