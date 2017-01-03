TV campaign targeting Mormon church t...

TV campaign targeting Mormon church tax status kicks off in Utah

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Special to the Tribune LGBT activist Fred Karger presents a commercial that will air on television this week during a a press conference at the Hilton hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Karger said the ad campaign will encourage Mormons and ex-Mormons to come forward with information about the LDS church's business and political dealings in a forthcoming complaint to the IRS regarding their tax-exempt status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 15 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 43
Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09) 9 hr Zorri 26
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Jan 6 Rabbeen Al Jihad 452
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 5 Abigail 157
News The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer... Dec 31 o see the light 7
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec 31 polymanforyou 2
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,646 • Total comments across all topics: 277,804,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC