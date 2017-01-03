Turnover of A 45m for unchallenged impresario king of the West End

Theatrical producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh continued his dominance of London's West End with his eight theatres staging worldwide hits such as The Book Of Mormon, Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia!, Death Of A Salesman and The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time. Accounts filed for his production company Delfont Mackintosh Theatres for the year ending March 27, 2016, revealed that turnover grew slightly to A 45.2million while profits dipped from A 14.2million to A 13.6million due to higher costs and expenses.

