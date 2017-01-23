Trump thrills, jars Utahns at inauguration, exceeding expectations on both sides
Kate Roper shuffled out of bed at 4 a.m., but she could hardly complain. After all, her desire to witness a presidential inauguration drove her to wash out the garbage cans of all the families in her Mormon congregation - "It was really gross" - and to spend six hours a day in the scorching sun all last summer giving tennis lessons at the recreation center in American Fork, Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|12
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|Cheryl
|32,093
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|427
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC