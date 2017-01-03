Towns face deadline on response to di...

Towns face deadline on response to discrimination verdict

8 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Two polygamous towns in Arizona and Utah face a Monday deadline for handing in written closing arguments over how to respond to a jury verdict that concluded the communities discriminated against non-believers. The remedies proposed earlier by the U.S. Justice Department include disbanding the marshal's office shared by Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah.

