The Power of New York's "Burned-Over"...

The Power of New York's "Burned-Over" Districts

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NYCReligion.info

There is an area in upstate New York that has more power in American culture than Roswell, the purported crash site of a UFO in New Mexico. The television show "The X-Files" sustains the popular imagination that something mysterious must be out in the galaxy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NYCReligion.info.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... 2 hr About time 2
News A Time for Prophecy 5 hr Christian 2
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 7 hr Tophlilas 32,099
Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey Sun BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Sat Ramon 28,900
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... Jan 25 no cure for relig... 1
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... Jan 25 True Christian wi... 13
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC