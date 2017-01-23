The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Donald Trump: What can we learn?
A guest post by Michael E. Nielsen When the Mormon Tabernacle Choir announced that it would participate in the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, some Mormons were eager to see their choir sing at the ceremony, while others reacted in horror. Although LDS Church spokesperson Eric Hawkins indicated that the church did this to support "freedom, civility and the peaceful transition of power," at least one member of the choir publicly announced she would no longer sing with the group.
