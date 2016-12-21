The "Mean Girls" Musical Officially Has a Premiere Date
Great news for anyone still trying to make "stop trying to make 'fetch' happen" happen: The Mean Girls musical is officially set to premiere on October 31st in Washington D.C. . We've known for a minute that Tina Fey's cinematic phenomenon would be turned into a stage production by her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and lyricist Nell Benjamin by around fall of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Sat
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|8
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Dec 29
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC