The "Mean Girls" Musical Officially Has a Premiere Date

Great news for anyone still trying to make "stop trying to make 'fetch' happen" happen: The Mean Girls musical is officially set to premiere on October 31st in Washington D.C. . We've known for a minute that Tina Fey's cinematic phenomenon would be turned into a stage production by her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and lyricist Nell Benjamin by around fall of 2017.

