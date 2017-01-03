The Book of Mormon: Wicked, Juvenile and Hilarious
The set-up: By the time we witness the clitoridectomy kickline, or hear the repressed Ugandan villagers sing their peppy feel-good anthem, "Hasa Diga Eebowai," which they happily translate as "Fuck You, God!," or live through the tale of Mormon prophet Joseph Smith's dysentery with appropriate brown banners flung through legs, we quickly realize ... (more)
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|10 hr
|Abigail
|158
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Wed
|Propagandist
|34
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|8
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
