the Book of Mormon Offering Ticket Lottery in Jacksonville This Month

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking one-week run in 2015, has announced a lottery ticket policy for the National Tour, which begins January 17, 2017 at The Times-Union Center in Jacksonville and plays a limited one-week engagement through January 22, 2017. In Jacksonville, the production will conduct a pre-show lottery at the box office, making a limited number of tickets available at $25 apiece.

