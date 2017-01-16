The Bard Hits Boston! Something Rotte...

The Bard Hits Boston! Something Rotten! Launches National Tour Tonight

Something Rotten!, the ten-time Tony-Award nominated smash hit musical comedy, launches its national tour at the Boston Opera House tonight, January 17, through January 29, 2017, following a preview period at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. Three of the current Broadway principals will be reprising their roles on tour: Rob McClure as Nick Bottom, Adam Pascal as Shakespeare and Josh Grisetti as Nigel Bottom.

