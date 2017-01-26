Telling the stories of the Church's h...

Telling the stories of the Church's history

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times & Seasons

Telling the history of a church can be tricky. Which elements arose from the culture of the time? Which manifest the direct intervention of the divine? Is that even a sensible distinction? On the one hand, some Church leaders have historically seen the principal role of religious history as being to show "the hand of the Lord in every hour and every moment of the Church from its beginning till now" [1].

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times & Seasons.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... 21 hr no cure for relig... 1
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... Wed True Christian wi... 13
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Mon Lisa 28,899
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Jan 23 Cheryl 32,093
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 18 Peter T 137
I am looking for an old LDS Fireside Jan 18 dmayne 1
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Jan 15 Tyma 42
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,986 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC