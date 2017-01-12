Steve Ellison: A Matter Of Life And Death
A coaching friend of mine who jumped back and forth from high school to college coaching used to frequently share with me and the young men he was entrusted with about a Scripture passage that he considered to be his life verse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 11
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|42
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC