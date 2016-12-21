Stage Tube: Celebrate the Final Broad...

Stage Tube: Celebrate the Final Broadway Curtain Call of Something Rotten

There's also nothing as amazing as capturing the final Broadway curtain call of a beloved show for the whole world to see. Thanks to Jordan Roth , president of Jujamcyn, the final curtain call of Something Rotten! has been captured, and we've got it for you below! With a standing ovation and a lovely speech by Brad Oscar , this musical will truly be missed on the Great White Way.

