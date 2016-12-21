Stage Tube: Celebrate the Final Broadway Curtain Call of Something Rotten
There's also nothing as amazing as capturing the final Broadway curtain call of a beloved show for the whole world to see. Thanks to Jordan Roth , president of Jujamcyn, the final curtain call of Something Rotten! has been captured, and we've got it for you below! With a standing ovation and a lovely speech by Brad Oscar , this musical will truly be missed on the Great White Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Sat
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Sat
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Fri
|skybobbie
|8
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Dec 29
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC