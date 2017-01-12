Something Rotten National Tour to Launch in Boston
Broadway In Boston announced today that tickets for the national tour of the hilarious new musical Something Rotten!, will go on sale to the public this Sunday, September 11, 2016. Boston will be the official launch city of the Something Rotten! tour with a limited two week engagement at the Boston Opera House January 17-29, 2017 as part of the 2016/2017 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|42
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Zorri
|26
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC