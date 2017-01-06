Something Rotten! Coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw , with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell , opens at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts March 21, 2017 for a limited two week run through April 2, 2017. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33312, browardcenter.org or call 954.462.0222.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.