Something Rotten! Coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts
The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw , with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell , opens at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts March 21, 2017 for a limited two week run through April 2, 2017. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33312, browardcenter.org or call 954.462.0222.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sat
|Ellahi
|35
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Thu
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC