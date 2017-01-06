Something Rotten! Coming to the Browa...

Something Rotten! Coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw , with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell , opens at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts March 21, 2017 for a limited two week run through April 2, 2017. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33312, browardcenter.org or call 954.462.0222.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Sat Ellahi 35
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Fri Rabbeen Al Jihad 452
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Thu Abigail 157
News The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer... Dec 31 o see the light 7
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec 31 polymanforyou 2
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 28 Sally 32,093
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,141 • Total comments across all topics: 277,718,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC