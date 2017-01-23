Sister Renlund awarded 'Exemplary Leadership Award' by J. Reuben Clark Law Society
Sister Ruth Renlund, wife of Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was awarded the "Exemplary Leadership Award" by the J. Reuben Clark Law Society on Jan. 20. Sister Renlund, who refers to herself as "a recovering lawyer," spoke at the society's annual fireside about the power of personal integrity and honest reputation. An article from Mormon Newsroom reported that Sister Renlund shared life lessons that her father, also a lawyer, taught her.
