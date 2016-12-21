Singer Resigns From Mormon Tabernacle Choir Over Donald Trump Inauguration Performance
Last week, Donald Trump caught a break when the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir agreed to perform at his inauguration after seemingly every other musician on the face of the planet rejected him. Now, one singer has publicly announced her resignation from the official singing group of the Latter-Day Saints, writing that she could " never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect " if she remained in the choir.
