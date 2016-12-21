Seven more members of polygamous sect expected to plead guilty in food-stamp fraud case

Seven more members of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are expected to enter guilty pleas on Wednesday morning in a federal food-stamp fraud case. The U.S. District Court docket shows the seven defendants - Kimball Dee Barlow, Winford Johnson Barlow, Rulon Mormon Barlow, Ruth Peine Barlow, Hyrum Bygnal Duston, Kristal Meldrum Dutson and Preston Yates Barlow - are scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing before Magistrate Judge Robert Braithwaite in St. George.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.