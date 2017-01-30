Refugees entering US undergo rigorous 7-step vetting process

In the wake of a controversial executive order, President Donald Trump issued a statement Sunday promising to issue visas to all countries once his administration has reviewed the process to admit refugees and implemented "the most secure policies." Trump's sweeping executive order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

