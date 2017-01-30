Refugees entering US undergo rigorous...

Refugees entering US undergo rigorous 7-step vetting process

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

In the wake of a controversial executive order, President Donald Trump issued a statement Sunday promising to issue visas to all countries once his administration has reviewed the process to admit refugees and implemented "the most secure policies." Trump's sweeping executive order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... 13 hr About time 2
News A Time for Prophecy 15 hr Christian 2
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 18 hr Tophlilas 32,099
Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey Sun BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Sat Ramon 28,900
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... Jan 25 no cure for relig... 1
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... Jan 25 True Christian wi... 13
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC