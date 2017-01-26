Protesters picket at Salt Lake City I...

Protesters picket at Salt Lake City International Airport over Trump immigration edicts

About 100 protesters picketed at the Salt Lake City International Airport Saturday night speaking out against President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration intended to halt refugees from majority-Muslim countries entering the United States, among other restrictions. Earlier in the evening, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, granted a request by the ACLU to stay deportation of those detained on entry to the United States.

