Protesters picket at Salt Lake City International Airport over Trump immigration edicts
About 100 protesters picketed at the Salt Lake City International Airport Saturday night speaking out against President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration intended to halt refugees from majority-Muslim countries entering the United States, among other restrictions. Earlier in the evening, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, granted a request by the ACLU to stay deportation of those detained on entry to the United States.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|Lotteries Abandon...
|32,096
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|14 hr
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|Ramon
|28,900
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
