President Uchtdorf announces new LDS Business College president, Bruce Kusch
Bruce Kusch is the next president of LDS Business College, effective April 17, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency of the LDS Church announced Tuesday. Kusch, who is the school's chief academic officer, will replace President Larry Richards, who has served as president for eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|Kisser5101
|32,101
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|14 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|A Time for Prophecy
|Mon
|Christian
|2
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 28
|Ramon
|28,900
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|13
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC