President Uchtdorf announces new LDS Business College president, Bruce Kusch

13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Bruce Kusch is the next president of LDS Business College, effective April 17, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency of the LDS Church announced Tuesday. Kusch, who is the school's chief academic officer, will replace President Larry Richards, who has served as president for eight years.

