President Nelson urges young adults to be 'true disciple of Jesus Christ'
That was the charge given to young adults by President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during a worldwide devotional on Sunday evening. "As a true millennial, you were born to be a true disciple of Jesus Christ," he said.
