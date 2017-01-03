President Monson bids farewell to lifelong friend, Elder Glen L. Rudd
President Thomas S. Monson bid farewell Wednesday to his lifelong friend, fellow church leader and frequent traveling companion, Elder Glen L. Rudd. "We were bishops together, we were presidents together, we were General Authorities together and we traveled all over the world together," he said at the conclusion of Elder Rudd's funeral services at the Kenwood 2nd Ward chapel.
