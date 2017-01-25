Picturing history: Lake Cooper near Nauvoo, Illinois
Nauvoo, Illinois, and Keokuk, Iowa, are situated on the banks of the Mississippi River near the site of what was once known as the Des Moines Rapids. The rapids were 12 miles long and, according to records, had an average depth of less than 3 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|13 hr
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|20 hr
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Lisa
|28,899
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jan 23
|Cheryl
|32,093
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC