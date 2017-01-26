Photo Flash: Hitting the Road with an Exclamation Point! First Look at Something Rotten! on Tour
The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw , with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell, launched its National Tour on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Boston Opera House. See the cast in action below! Something Rotten! was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Felisha
|32,094
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Wed
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 23
|Lisa
|28,899
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
