Photo Coverage: FALSETTOS Sings Out at CD Signing

Ghostlight Records and the cast of Broadway's FALSETTOS celebrated the cast album of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine 's Tony Award-winning musical - based on the Lincoln Center Theater production - with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble, Friday, January 27 at 7:00 PM. Check out the photos below! The date also marked the album's physical release with copies available as a two-disc set online and in stores.

