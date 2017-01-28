Photo Coverage: FALSETTOS Sings Out a...

Photo Coverage: FALSETTOS Sings Out at CD Signing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ghostlight Records and the cast of Broadway's FALSETTOS celebrated the cast album of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine 's Tony Award-winning musical - based on the Lincoln Center Theater production - with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble, Friday, January 27 at 7:00 PM. Check out the photos below! The date also marked the album's physical release with copies available as a two-disc set online and in stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 4 hr Ramon 28,900
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Thu Felisha 32,094
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... Jan 25 no cure for relig... 1
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... Jan 25 True Christian wi... 13
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 18 Peter T 137
I am looking for an old LDS Fireside Jan 18 dmayne 1
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Jan 15 Tyma 42
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC