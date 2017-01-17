Pastor preaching to Trump on Friday has called Mormon church a 'cult'
Washington a A Texas pastor scheduled to preach at a private ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump on Friday morning has made several derogatory remarks about Mormons and charged that a vote for Mitt Romney is a vote for Satan. Robert Jeffress, a Southern Baptist, is set to address Trump and his family on Friday before the incoming president takes the oath of office - a moment that will be preceded by a performance by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Wed
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|427
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC