Passing along wisdom
Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones will be the featured speaker at the 24th annual Community Celebration of the Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Topeka Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2401 S.W. Kingsrow. Growing up in Kansas City, Kan., where he graduated in 1976 from Wyandotte High School, Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones had mixed reactions in his dealings with law enforcement officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 11
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|42
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC