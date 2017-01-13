Passing along wisdom

Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones will be the featured speaker at the 24th annual Community Celebration of the Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Topeka Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2401 S.W. Kingsrow. Growing up in Kansas City, Kan., where he graduated in 1976 from Wyandotte High School, Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones had mixed reactions in his dealings with law enforcement officers.

