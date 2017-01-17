New Harmony: Which Broadway musical is the most Mormon?
But for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, half-a-dozen musicals have more to say to Mormons than that one. "Les Miserables," for example, with its themes of faith, repentance and commitment speaks to the LDS heart, as does "Fiddler on the Roof" and its tale of family strength and testimony in a turbulent world.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|50 min
|Peter T
|158
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|14 hr
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
