New Harmony: Which Broadway musical is the most Mormon?

But for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, half-a-dozen musicals have more to say to Mormons than that one. "Les Miserables," for example, with its themes of faith, repentance and commitment speaks to the LDS heart, as does "Fiddler on the Roof" and its tale of family strength and testimony in a turbulent world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.