New book explores an early Mormon dic...

New book explores an early Mormon dichotomy: Women defending polygamy while pushing a feminist ag...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Many of the women in this photo participated in an 1870 meeting defending polygamy. The meeting was referred to as the "Great Indignation Meeting."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 7 hr Sammy 40
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Jan 6 Rabbeen Al Jihad 452
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 5 Abigail 157
News The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer... Dec 31 o see the light 7
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec 31 polymanforyou 2
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 28 Sally 32,093
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,760

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC