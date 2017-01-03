Natacha Pisarenko | AP file photo The U.S. Senate.

Washington a The new Congress includes the fewest Mormons in its ranks in several recent sessions, with 13 LDS Church members in the House and Senate as compared to 16 last year. An analysis by the Pew Research Center found that some religious groups, including Protestants, Catholics and Jews, will have more representation in Congress than the groups have in the general American population while Mormons, Muslims and Orthodox Christians are represented in about equal percentages to the their share of the U.S. populace.

