Musical Revue 'Carrie' that Tune Brings the Flops to Los Angeles
Proof Doubt Closer Theatre Company presents 'CARRIE' THAT TUNE: HIT SONGS FROM FLOP MUSICALS at BAR FEDORA starting Feb. 2 Conceived, written and directed by Trace Oakley, Musical Direction by Alena Bernardi, Choreography by Averi Quinn Yorek. Presented by Proof Doubt Closer Theatre Company.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 11
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|42
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
