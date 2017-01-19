Mount Carmel's new CEO gets welcome from Catholic bishop
To new Mount Carmel Health System President and CEO Edward Lamb, the position is more than a title, more than a job: it's a calling. Lamb, originally from Las Vegas, acknowledged being "a little overcome" when he heard about the commissioning ceremony planned in his honor for Wednesday at Mount Carmel West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
