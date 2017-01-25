Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Venezuela
There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Venezuela. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
The mother of a Utah man jailed in Venezuela for the last seven months has issued another tearful plea for help to free her son, this time to President Donald Trump. Laurie Holt's reiterated this week in her new YouTube video her belief that that her son Joshua Holt is being used as a "political pawn" by Venezuela's government.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
The guy was caught stockpiling weapons in a country where that is illegal.
Should the US release all Venezuelans caught in the US trafficking in drugs?
Of course not.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|18 hr
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Lisa
|28,899
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jan 23
|Cheryl
|32,093
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|427
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC