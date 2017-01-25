Mother asks Trump to help free son ja...

Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Venezuela

There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Venezuela. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

The mother of a Utah man jailed in Venezuela for the last seven months has issued another tearful plea for help to free her son, this time to President Donald Trump. Laurie Holt's reiterated this week in her new YouTube video her belief that that her son Joshua Holt is being used as a "political pawn" by Venezuela's government.

no cure for religitards

Austin, TX

#1 11 hrs ago
The guy was caught stockpiling weapons in a country where that is illegal.

Should the US release all Venezuelans caught in the US trafficking in drugs?

Of course not.
Chicago, IL

