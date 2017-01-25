There are on the Star Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Venezuela. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

The mother of a Utah man jailed in Venezuela for the last seven months has issued another tearful plea for help to free her son, this time to President Donald Trump. Laurie Holt's reiterated this week in her new YouTube video her belief that that her son Joshua Holt is being used as a "political pawn" by Venezuela's government.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.