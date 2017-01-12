Mormons should stop judging President-elect Trump
Yet some can be self-righteous and judgmental. As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I fear that some of the highly visible attacks on Donald Trump by Latter-day Saint politicians and other members have only reinforced the perception that church members are judgmental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC