MormonLeaks dumps four new documents about LDS Church

MormonLeaks released four sets of documents purportedly related to the operations of the LDS Church on Monday, two related to the living allowances provided to the faith's General Authorities. The first set of documents posted on MormonLeaks, a website run by a former member of the LDS Church, includes what purports to be a "record of payroll or allowance" - similar to a pay stub - that reports how much money was provided to President Henry B. Eyring, then of the LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in a two-week period in 1999.

