Mormon leader among those who pray for President Trump at National Cathedral
President Donald Trump received the prayers of religious leaders from a diverse group of faiths, among them Muslims and Catholics, Sikhs and Mormons, during the National Prayer Service early Saturday, an inaugural tradition held at the National Cathedral. Among those in attendance was D. Todd Christofferson, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
