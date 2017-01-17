Mormon lawyers society to honor retir...

Mormon lawyers society to honor retired Sen. Harry Reid

2017-01-17

A Mormon lawyers organization will honor retired Democratic Nevada Sen. Harry Reid this week for his decades of public service. Mormonism lost its highest-ranking elected official with Reid's retirement this month after five terms in the U.S. Senate, including eight years as majority leader and two as minority leader.

