Mormon apostles, major Utah figures to attend Trump inauguration

Two Mormon apostles will attend the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, along with a large number of Utah dignitaries. Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., according to sources close to the church and the inaugural committee.

